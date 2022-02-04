VINchain (VIN) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 4th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. VINchain has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $249,623.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042428 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00110908 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

