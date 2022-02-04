Vipstar Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $782,440.03 and $1.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005738 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

