Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Shares Gap Up to $250.44

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $250.44, but opened at $260.64. Virtus Investment Partners shares last traded at $260.04, with a volume of 34 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.90. The company has a quick ratio of 15.51, a current ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

