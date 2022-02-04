Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) PT Lowered to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price dropped by Roth Capital from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.11. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.