VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Sells $577,600.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ben Bun Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $676,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $760,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $755,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $843,600.00.

VIZIO stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.22. 382,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,453. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $19.83. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% in the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

