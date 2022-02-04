VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Shares Up 17.6%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB)’s share price shot up 17.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. 340,769 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 97,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05.

VPR Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands LP engages in the development, marketing and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

