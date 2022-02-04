Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Up 8.9%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shot up 8.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.10 and last traded at $7.10. 33,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,046,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

VTEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vtex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vtex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.66.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vtex during the third quarter worth about $108,504,000. Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,647,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vtex in the third quarter worth $62,551,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vtex during the third quarter worth $43,799,000. Finally, VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of Vtex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

