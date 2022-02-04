W. P. Carey (WPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 11th. Analysts expect W. P. Carey to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $83.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

