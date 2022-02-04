W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Position Lifted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after acquiring an additional 255,305 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $62,175,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 63.8% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 123,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.67.

Shares of GWW stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $503.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $461.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.72 and a 52 week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.