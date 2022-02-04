W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $562.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.83.
NYSE:GWW traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $503.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.18.
In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
W.W. Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.