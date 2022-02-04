W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $562.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $536.00 to $562.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.83.

NYSE:GWW traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $503.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $364.72 and a 1-year high of $527.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $501.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,397,000 after purchasing an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $62,175,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 553,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,543,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

