Wagerr (WGR) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.31 million and approximately $11,852.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009173 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.00555297 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 234,107,893 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Wagerr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

