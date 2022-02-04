Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.65.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

