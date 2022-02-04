Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) Declares GBX 1.55 Dividend

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR) announced a dividend on Friday, February 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 166.79 ($2.24) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 122 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.80 ($2.39).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other Warehouse REIT news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 37,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £60,149.60 ($80,867.98).

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

