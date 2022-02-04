Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waste Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s FY2023 earnings at $6.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.16. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 242,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.