Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,111.98

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,111.98 ($14.95) and traded as low as GBX 861 ($11.58). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 880 ($11.83), with a volume of 36,573 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,111.98. The company has a market capitalization of £189.44 million and a PE ratio of 48.09.

In other Water Intelligence news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of Water Intelligence stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.86), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($793,223.98).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

