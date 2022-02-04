Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Waters worth $66,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $328.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.79. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $369.67.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.