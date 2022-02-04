Waves Enterprise (WEST) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $542,074.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $542,074.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00049584 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.05 or 0.07253875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,529.23 or 1.00064384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00052546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

