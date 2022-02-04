WaykiChain (WICC) Price Tops $0.15

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $31.82 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WaykiChain

WICC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

