Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) were up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 201,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Several research firms recently commented on WEAV. Bank of America initiated coverage on Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.23.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weave Communications Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,852,000. Finally, W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

