Webster Financial Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of WBS opened at $59.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.24. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Webster Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

