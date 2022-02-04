WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Trading 1.9% Higher

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.20. 49,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 86,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

About WEED (OTCMKTS:BUDZ)

WEED, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human disease. It also purchasesf land and building commercial grade cultivation centers to consult, assist, manage, and lease to dispensary owners and organic grow operators.

