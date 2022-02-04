Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 1/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 1/26/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/25/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 12/16/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/8/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 12/7/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 260 ($3.50).
LON NWG opened at GBX 247.90 ($3.33) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.59. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 162.40 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.47). The company has a market capitalization of £27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.
In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).
