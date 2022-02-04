Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NatWest Group (NWG)

NatWest Group (LON: NWG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 250 ($3.36) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – NatWest Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/28/2022 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/26/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock.

1/12/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – NatWest Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 290 ($3.90). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – NatWest Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

12/16/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/8/2021 – NatWest Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/7/2021 – NatWest Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($4.03) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 260 ($3.50).

LON NWG opened at GBX 247.90 ($3.33) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.49 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 220.59. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 162.40 ($2.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.47). The company has a market capitalization of £27.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.15.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total transaction of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

