Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Shares Down 2.7%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)’s share price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 25,404 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 19,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Westaim had a net margin of 296.80% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

