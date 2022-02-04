WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Cut to $42.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Get WestRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 7,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in WestRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in WestRock by 0.3% in the second quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.