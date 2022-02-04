Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$9.25 to C$109.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SPGYF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 38,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,836. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.