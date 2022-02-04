WhiteCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.22 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $418.45 million and $6.22 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00023021 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004342 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001325 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

