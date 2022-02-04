Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.77 Million

Brokerages expect that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will announce sales of $119.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.53 million. Willdan Group reported sales of $96.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $381.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $381.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $482.74 million, with estimates ranging from $455.47 million to $510.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Willdan Group.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.43. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $206,567.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 546,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 382,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after purchasing an additional 134,008 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 346,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The firm has a market cap of $379.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

