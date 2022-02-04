William Blair Weighs in on CSG Systems International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSGS)

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CSG Systems International in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CSG Systems International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSG Systems International stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 8,523.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

