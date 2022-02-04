William Blair Weighs in on J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JJSF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $149.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.20 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88. J & J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $134.68 and a twelve month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $213,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 67.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 162,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 65,332 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after acquiring an additional 34,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

