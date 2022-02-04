William Blair Weighs in on Johnson Controls International plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $50.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

In related news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

