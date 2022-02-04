Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 72,839 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Williams-Sonoma worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after acquiring an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $161.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $175.18. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.07 and a 52-week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

