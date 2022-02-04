Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.84.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.77. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $197.63 and a one year high of $271.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $15,110,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

