Wing Finance (WING) Trading 15.8% Higher This Week

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $23.96 million and approximately $27.04 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.45 or 0.00025170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00049497 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,972.04 or 0.07158464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00053337 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,447.04 or 0.99829443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00052011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006593 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,417,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,292,494 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.