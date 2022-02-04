WINkLink Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $314.78 million and approximately $222.83 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINkLink coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINkLink has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00052724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.93 or 0.07267085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00054695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,497.10 or 1.00122960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00053280 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006603 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink launched on July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

