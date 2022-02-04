Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. CL King upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.85. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,043,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,075,000 after purchasing an additional 300,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,043,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 48,819.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 645,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 644,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

