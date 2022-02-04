WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.55 and last traded at $71.25. 25,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 70,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 59.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 39.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

