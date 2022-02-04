WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.50

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.50 and traded as low as $62.37. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $62.44, with a volume of 354,071 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,075,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,000 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,914,000 after buying an additional 192,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,733,000 after buying an additional 176,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,722,000 after buying an additional 129,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 78,338 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

