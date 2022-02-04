WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 25,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 230,979 shares.The stock last traded at $65.34 and had previously closed at $65.32.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

