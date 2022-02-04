Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $3.25 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 142.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 610.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $12,039.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,676.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.69 or 0.07433525 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.85 or 0.00296879 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.43 or 0.00760238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00073875 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00417535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00239247 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

