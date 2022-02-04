Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Woodward in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Get Woodward alerts:

WWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Shares of WWD opened at $110.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.44%.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWD. FMR LLC increased its position in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth about $26,806,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 321.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,105,000 after buying an additional 236,534 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $26,626,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 98.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after buying an additional 213,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.