World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.
WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.
Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 50,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
