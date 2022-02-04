World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Benchmark

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

WWE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $4.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.50. 50,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

