Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $58.42 million and $2.56 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be purchased for $34.84 or 0.00085930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

