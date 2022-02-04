WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto Sells 18,980 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WSFS Financial Company Profile
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.