WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto Sells 18,980 Shares

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,648. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,314 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

