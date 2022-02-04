XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $9.76. XBiotech shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 55,778 shares traded.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.51.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.
About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)
XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
