XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.27

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $9.76. XBiotech shares last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 55,778 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a market capitalization of $296.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.51.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 91.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of XBiotech by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,223,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 107,826 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 23,414 shares in the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies. Its product pipeline includes oncology, infectious diseases, dermatology and inflammatory disorders. The company was founded by John Simard on March 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

