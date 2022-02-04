Xero (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF)’s stock price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $78.25 and last traded at $78.25. Approximately 280 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Xero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.28.

Xero Ltd. engages in the provision of online business solutions for small businesses and their advisors. It operates through the Australia and New Zealand, and International geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Kenneth Drury and Hamish Edwards on July 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Wellington, New Zealand.

