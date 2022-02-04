YAM V3 Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000716 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $1.22 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,126,200 coins and its circulating supply is 13,114,744 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

