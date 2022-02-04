Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bank Financial

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.
AUY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.24.
NYSE:AUY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.97. The stock had a trading volume of 496,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $5.44.
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
