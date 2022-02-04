Yduqs Participações (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Trading 9.2% Higher

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)’s share price traded up 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $4.21. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Yduqs Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YDUQY)

YDUQS Participaçoes SA is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of institutions in the fields of higher education, professional education and other fields related to education. It operates through the following segments: In-class Courses, Distance Learning, and Estácio. It offers programs such as masters, doctoral, and extension courses.

