Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.11

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.11 and traded as high as C$14.38. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.33, with a volume of 573 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$396.70 million and a PE ratio of 7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

