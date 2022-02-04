YENTEN Price Tops $0.0022 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $92,067.54 and $388.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,586.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,949.03 or 0.07266005 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.00290487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.78 or 0.00736161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00070811 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.96 or 0.00396594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.33 or 0.00229944 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

